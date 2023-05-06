WHO says COVID-19 is no longer a global health emergency. What you need to know in B.C.

The World Health Organization has declared that COVID-19 is no longer considered a global emergency.

The pandemic, which was first declared an international crisis by WHO, the United Nations' health agency, on Jan. 30, 2020, resulted in unprecedented lockdowns, economic upheaval and the deaths of at least seven million people worldwide and more than 52,000 people in Canada.

"It is therefore with great hope that I declare <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> over as a global health emergency.<br><br>However, that does not mean COVID-19 is over as a global health threat.<br><br>Last week, COVID-19 claimed a life every three minutes – and that’s just the deaths we know about"-<a href="https://twitter.com/DrTedros?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DrTedros</a> <a href="https://t.co/n6zad8qSdx">pic.twitter.com/n6zad8qSdx</a> —@WHO

Dr. Brian Conway, director of the Vancouver Infectious Disease Centre, told Early Edition host Stephen Quinn Friday that despite the change, COVID-19 still poses a risk to vulnerable people.

"My concern is that this will be interpreted as COVID is over, we don't need to do anything more," Conway said.

He says vaccination rates remain low in many parts of the world.

"I think we need to get together to make sure that the world gets vaccinated," he said. "That's still important in a pandemic era that those who get sick have access to the same treatments for COVID that we do here in British Columbia."

He says while there is pandemic fatigue, it's still important to keep communities safe.

What is the COVID-19 situation in B.C.?

Health officials in B.C. say while the World Health Organization's declaration of the end of COVID-19 as a global health emergency is an "important milestone,'' they warn the virus will still be around for the foreseeable future.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a joint statement that COVID-19 is no longer causing severe disease in most people.

They attribute the "high level of population immunity'' to vaccination and the combination of boosters and infection.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) released its most recent COVID-19 situation report on Thursday. It found that from April 23 to 29 there were 175 hospitalizations, 16 critical care admissions and 42 deaths reported.

Wastewater data, which the province says is the most accurate source of information about COVID-19 in the general population, saw an increase in viral loads in Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island with loads decreasing in Interior Health regions.

Wastewater testing is not done in the Northern Health region.

What if I have symptoms of COVID-19?

Those who experience symptoms of the virus are being advised to stay home to help limit the spread of infection..

Symptoms include fever, cough, loss of smell or taste, sore throat, runny nose, sneezing or extreme fatigue.

The BCCDC says to stay home and away from others until fever symptoms have subsided, to avoid contact with others who may be at higher risk of complications from COVID-19, and to take preventative measures such as wearing a mask for those unable to avoid close contact with others.

People with symptoms who test positive for COVID-19 should stay home until their fever is gone and they feel well enough to participate in daily activities, the BCCDC says.

Do I still need a mask?

Wearing a mask is not required in public indoor spaces and is a personal choice. While encouraged when travelling by air, train, public transit or B.C. Ferries, wearing a mask is not required.

Individual businesses and event organizers in B.C. can choose to require masks on their premises.

In health-care settings, most spaces will not require people to wear a mask, but individuals may be required to wear one if asked to by a health-care professional.

Those visiting long-term care homes or seniors' assisted living facilities are not required to wear a mask but people who are sick or have symptoms should not visit these sites.

Proof of vaccination

Proof of vaccination is no longer required to enter Canada, travel within the country by plane or train, or to board an international flight at a Canadian airport.

However, proof of vaccination may be required for those travelling internationally, based on the rules of the destination country.

Events, services and businesses in B.C. aren't required to check proof of vaccination. However, a business can choose to continue requiring proof of vaccination, but must do its "own due diligence and follow all relevant laws," according to the B.C. government.

When should I get a booster?

COVID-19 boosters have been offered in B.C. since 2021. The BCCDC says boosters help to maintain the level of protection from COVID-19 infections, with those over the age of five eligible.

The BCCDC recommends that those who have had COVID-19 should get a booster.

"You can wait six months after a positive COVID-19 test to get your booster dose," reads the Immunize B.C. website.