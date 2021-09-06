COVID-19 outbreak reported at Prince George care home after 6 patients, 1 staff member test positive
Enhanced outbreak control measures now in effect at Jubilee Lodge
Northern Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak among patients and staff at Jubilee Lodge in Prince George, B.C.
The health authority says six patients and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.
Enhanced outbreak control measures are now in effect at the lodge, including monitoring symptoms of patients and staff, enhanced cleaning and the temporary suspension of social visits.
Jubilee Lodge has been one of the hardest hit seniors' residences in the province during the pandemic. Between March 1, 2020, and January 2021, 73 per cent of residents were infected with the coronavirus. By February, 21 per cent of the centre's patients had died from COVID-19.
Public health officials are monitoring the new outbreak, and Northern Health says it will only declare it over when it's confident there are no further transmissions.
