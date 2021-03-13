44 employees test positive in COVID-19 outbreak at Langley glass factory

Fraser Health says 44 employees of Vitrum Glass have tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak at the glass manufacturing company in Langley, B.C.



The health authority says it provided testing and immunizations on site, and those identified as cases and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate.



Fraser Health says the immunizations are part of an "aggressive" response to manage clusters and outbreaks in high-risk work settings such as the food processing industry and farm operations and nurseries where workers live in crowded accommodations, including temporary farm workers.

"We are using a number of different means to manage COVID-19 outbreaks, such as immunization for cluster and outbreak control," reads a Fraser Health press release. "We are confident that this will help us protect our communities as well as those workplaces."

Thursday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the province is using vaccines to target areas where they can have the most impact in protecting communities.

"These are the places where we know outbreaks right now are spilling over into our community and causing clusters and outbreaks in other settings in the community and at homes and families," she said. "We are targeting the initial doses that we have to those settings, and pharmacists are partnering with us in some places."

Fraser Health also declared outbreaks at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster and Chartwell Carrington House Retirement Residence in Mission as over.

Further north, the Yukon government is warning of a COVID-19 exposure at Coeur Mining's Silvertip mine just south of its border with British Columbia.



It says health officials have been informed of transmission at the mine, which draws workers from areas including Lower Post, B.C., Whitehorse and Watson Lake, Yukon. Anyone who has been working at the mine within the past two weeks is asked to self-isolate.