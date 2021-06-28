B.C. health officials provide COVID-19 update
Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix to address public at 3 p.m. PT
Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix are scheduled to present the latest COVID-19 numbers at 3 p.m. PT Monday.
It will be the first number update since Friday, when the province's seven-day rolling average of new cases was at its lowest point, 75, since mid-August 2020.
According to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, as of Monday morning, 108 people were in hospital with the virus, of which 37 are in critical care.
A total of 4,703,549 vaccine doses have been admitted in the province so far.
The number of people in B.C. who have died due to COVID-19 is 1,749.
Immunization importance
British Columbians are being encouraged by health officials to get two doses of the vaccine as soon as they are invited to do so.
British Columbians aged 12 and over can register in three ways:
- Online through the Get Vaccinated portal.
- By calling 1-833-838-2323. Translators are available in 140 languages.
- In person at any Service B.C. location.
The province is aiming to have most people receive their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine eight weeks after their first.
