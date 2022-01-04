B.C. health officials to provide COVID-19 update

Health officials are providing a COVID-19 update for British Columbians on Tuesday afternoon.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry are scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. PT.

As of Monday, the provincial death toll from COVID-19 is now 2,873 lives lost out of 348,305 confirmed cases to date.

B.C. health officials reported 549 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Monday, including 85 in intensive care, as the province recorded 22 more deaths from the disease and 974 new cases over the weekend.

The new numbers represent a decrease of 50 COVID-19 patients hospitalized within the last 72 hours, including 11 fewer patients in the ICU.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by 20.2 per cent from last week, when 688 people were in hospital with the disease and down about 44.5 per cent from a month ago when 990 people were in hospital.

There are a total of 28 active outbreaks in assisted-living, long-term, and acute-care facilities, with two new outbreaks reported at long-term care facilities in the Interior Health region. An outbreak at Trinity Care Centre in Penticton was declared over.