Do you live in a COVID-19 hot spot? Here's where they are and how you can get vaccinated
Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health have added 17 new high-transmission communities
While the rolling average of new cases in B.C. continues to decline, certain neighbourhoods across B.C are still experiencing high rates of transmission, especially in the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions.
This week, both health authorities announced several new hot-spot neighbourhoods that will receive targeted vaccinations.
"Priority immunization for people in high-transmission neighbourhoods is one part of our strategy to manage COVID-19 transmission in our region," said Fraser Health in a statement.
So here's how it works.
Where are the hot spots?
Fraser Health:
- Surrey (Guildford, Cloverdale)
- Abbotsford (central, east and rural)
- Langley (Willoughby)
- Burnaby (southeast, southwest)
- South Mission
- Surrey (West Newton, East Newton, Whalley, Panorama, North Surrey, Fleetwood)
- North Delta
- Port Coquitlam
- South Langley Township
- West Abbotsford
Vancouver Coastal Health:
- Cedar Cottage - Vancouver
- Grandview Woodland - Vancouver
- Hastings-Sunrise - Vancouver
- Kensington - Vancouver
- Killarney - Vancouver
- Renfrew-Collingwood - Vancouver
- Sunset - Vancouver
- Victoria Fraserview - Vancouver
- Britannia Beach
- D'Arcy
- Squamish
- Pinecrest Estates
Northern Health:
- Dawson Creek
- Fort Nelson Population Centre
- Fort St. John
- Fort St. James North
Interior Health:
- Golden
- Rutland
- Summerland
Who can be vaccinated?
In both Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health, residents in hot-spot neighbourhoods that are 30 years or older are now eligible for the vaccine.
Some high-transmission communities in Northern Health and Interior Health have lowered eligibility to 18 years or older.
How do I register?
If you live in a high-transmission community and are eligible for the vaccine, the health authorities ask that you register online on the Get Vaccinated website. You can also register by contacting the call centre (1-833-838-2323) or visiting a Service B.C. office.
If you have already registered, there is no need to reapply.
Vancouver Coastal Health says you will then be contacted by phone, email or text message to book a vaccine appointment.
What should I do if I haven't received a call (or text or email)?
Once you've registered, simply wait to be contacted.
The Ministry of Health says invitations for Fraser Health have already been sent out. It says Coastal Health began contacting eligible residents Friday afternoon and Interior Health and Northern Health will begin to reach out to people Saturday and Sunday.
Where will I go for my hot-spot vaccination?
All high transmission neighbourhood vaccinations in Vancouver will take place at a new vaccine clinic at the Killarney Community centre.
Eligible residents in Fraser Health will be able to choose between several vaccination clinics.
Reminder that people ages 30+ (born in 1991 or earlier) who live in specific high-transmission neighbourhoods are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For registration information, visit <a href="https://t.co/T2FtVfOH55">https://t.co/T2FtVfOH55</a>. <a href="https://t.co/F5MJ8HJGaG">pic.twitter.com/F5MJ8HJGaG</a>—@VCHhealthcare
Can I drop in?
No. While previous drop-in clinics successfully saw the vaccination of thousands of people, they were also critiqued for causing confusion and anger with some experts calling them inequitable.
"I absolutely apologize to people for the miscommunications and for the confusion," Provincial Health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry previously said at the time.
Hot-spot vaccinations are currently by appointment only.
