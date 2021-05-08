Do you live in a COVID-19 hot spot? Here's where they are and how you can get vaccinated

While the rolling average of new cases in B.C. continues to decline, certain neighbourhoods across B.C are still experiencing high rates of transmission, especially in the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions.

This week, both health authorities announced several new hot-spot neighbourhoods that will receive targeted vaccinations.

"Priority immunization for people in high-transmission neighbourhoods is one part of our strategy to manage COVID-19 transmission in our region," said Fraser Health in a statement.

So here's how it works.

Where are the hot spots?

Fraser Health:

Surrey (Guildford, Cloverdale)

Abbotsford (central, east and rural)

Langley (Willoughby)

Burnaby (southeast, southwest)

South Mission

Surrey (West Newton, East Newton, Whalley, Panorama, North Surrey, Fleetwood)

North Delta

Port Coquitlam

South Langley Township

West Abbotsford

Vancouver Coastal Health:

Cedar Cottage - Vancouver

Grandview Woodland - Vancouver

Hastings-Sunrise - Vancouver

Kensington - Vancouver

Killarney - Vancouver

Renfrew-Collingwood - Vancouver

Sunset - Vancouver

Victoria Fraserview - Vancouver

Britannia Beach

D'Arcy

Squamish

Pinecrest Estates

Northern Health:

Dawson Creek

Fort Nelson Population Centre

Fort St. John

Fort St. James North

Interior Health:

Golden

Rutland

Summerland

Who can be vaccinated?

In both Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health, residents in hot-spot neighbourhoods that are 30 years or older are now eligible for the vaccine.

Some high-transmission communities in Northern Health and Interior Health have lowered eligibility to 18 years or older.

Pharmacist Eugene Woo delivers an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to a person at Davie Pharmacy in Vancouver, British Columbia on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

How do I register?

If you live in a high-transmission community and are eligible for the vaccine, the health authorities ask that you register online on the Get Vaccinated website. You can also register by contacting the call centre (1-833-838-2323) or visiting a Service B.C. office.

If you have already registered, there is no need to reapply.

Vancouver Coastal Health says you will then be contacted by phone, email or text message to book a vaccine appointment.

What should I do if I haven't received a call (or text or email)?

Once you've registered, simply wait to be contacted.

The Ministry of Health says invitations for Fraser Health have already been sent out. It says Coastal Health began contacting eligible residents Friday afternoon and Interior Health and Northern Health will begin to reach out to people Saturday and Sunday.

Where will I go for my hot-spot vaccination?

All high transmission neighbourhood vaccinations in Vancouver will take place at a new vaccine clinic at the Killarney Community centre.

Eligible residents in Fraser Health will be able to choose between several vaccination clinics.

Reminder that people ages 30+ (born in 1991 or earlier) who live in specific high-transmission neighbourhoods are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For registration information, visit <a href="https://t.co/T2FtVfOH55">https://t.co/T2FtVfOH55</a>. <a href="https://t.co/F5MJ8HJGaG">pic.twitter.com/F5MJ8HJGaG</a> —@VCHhealthcare

Can I drop in?

No. While previous drop-in clinics successfully saw the vaccination of thousands of people, they were also critiqued for causing confusion and anger with some experts calling them inequitable.

"I absolutely apologize to people for the miscommunications and for the confusion," Provincial Health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry previously said at the time.

Hot-spot vaccinations are currently by appointment only.