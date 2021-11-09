COVID-19 outbreak forces closure of West Kelowna elementary school
Mar Jok Elementary will temporarily switch to remote learning
A West Kelowna elementary school will temporarily close and switch to remote learning due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
In a statement Tuesday, Central Okanagan Public Schools said Mar Jok Elementary will suspend in-class learning at the recommendation of Interior Health, which has declared an outbreak at the school.
"The declaration of an outbreak and temporary closure of the physical school to in-class learning is an important safety measure. We are confident in our staff's proven ability to minimize the disruption to learning and transition to remote learning for students," said superintendent Kevin Kaardal.
"Interior Health has worked closely with our administrators to protect students and staff, and we are well prepared to adapt to safety measures such as this to prevent the spread of communicable disease."
Interior Health, the statement said, is asking all members of the school community to self-monitor for symptoms and get tested for COVID-19 if they are sick.
Central Okanagan Schools said that in recent weeks, the health authority has asked several people connected to the school to self-isolate. Despite this, exposures continued.
Interior Health said it had declared multiple "potential exposure events" at the kindergarten to Grade 5 school since late October. Exposure events have been recently declared at five other West Kelowna elementary and middle schools
The closure will last from Nov. 11 until Nov. 22. A provincial government website notes 440 students are enrolled at Mar Jok.
With files from Tom Popyk
