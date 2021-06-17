B.C. announces 120 more cases of COVID-19 and one more death

B.C. health officials announced 120 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and said one more person has died from the disease.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the latest death was a person in their 80s who was infected during an outbreak at Richmond Hospital.

There are now 1,451 active cases of the novel coronavirus across B.C. Of those, 131 patients are in hospital, including 44 in intensive care.

Henry said 4,231,871 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered in the province, including 768,008 second doses. That means 76.5 per cent of adults have received at least one shot, as have 74.8 per cent of people over the age of 12.

"Our vaccine program continues to go full speed across the province," Henry said.

But she also noted that there will be "upcoming challenges" with the delivery of doses of Pfizer vaccine in July, and supply will be reduced.

At the same time, a substantial new supply of Moderna shots in expected to arrive beginning this week, and Henry said public health workers will do their best to make sure there is enough vaccine for everyone, which may mean mixing and matching.

"These are both safe and effective, and ... are considered interchangeable," she said.

She also addressed a new recommendation from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization that people who've had AstraZeneca for their first dose of vaccine should receive Pfizer or Moderna for their second shot.

"Here in B.C. our advice has not changed. You make the choice that is right for you," Henry said. "We can be very reassured that two doses of whatever vaccine you receive are safe and effective and work."

So far in the pandemic, 1,739 people have died of COVID-19 out of 146,794 confirmed cases.

A continuing downward trend in caseloads and hospitalizations allowed for Step 2 activities to be greenlighted this week.

These include recreational travel throughout B.C.; outdoor and organized indoor gatherings of fewer than 50 people; the return of indoor fitness classes, team sport play and faith services; and the extension of alcohol-service hours to midnight when dining out.

Masks and physical distancing are still mandatory. Personal indoor gatherings must remain small: just one additional household or five other people.

Horgan said Monday people living in other provinces are not welcome in B.C. unless they have an essential reason to travel.

Vaccinate now

Health officials have stressed the importance of registering for your first dose if you have not yet done so.

British Columbians aged 12 and over can register in three ways:

Online through the new Get Vaccinated portal.

By calling 1-833-838-2323. Translators are available in 140 languages.

In person at any Service B.C. location.

The province is aiming to have most people get their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine eight weeks after their first.

NACI recommends against AstraZeneca

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is recommending the provinces stop administering the AstraZeneca vaccine in most cases — even as booster shots for people who've already received first doses of the product.

NACI said Thursday that AstraZeneca recipients should instead receive a second dose of an mRNA vaccine, like the ones offered by Pfizer and Moderna.

The guidance to divert AstraZeneca doses from the supply chain comes weeks after NACI, an independent body composed of volunteer experts, said the AstraZeneca vaccine is not the "preferred" product for first doses given its associated risk of vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) — a condition that causes blood clots combined with low platelets.