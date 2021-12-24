B.C. health officials to provide COVID-19 update on Christmas Eve

British Columbia health officials will provide the latest COVID-19 update Friday at 10 a.m.

Provincial Health Officer Bonnie Henry and Heath Minister Adrian Dix will address questions and concerns as the Omicron variant sends case rates skyrocketing.

Health officials announced 2,046 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with one additional death. It marks the third day in a row the province has reported a record-high daily case count. Prior to this week, the highest daily total was 1,293 cases, reported back in April.

Henry told CBC earlier this week that resources in the health-care system are already strained.

The provincial death toll from COVID-19 is now 2,410 lives lost out of 233,217 confirmed cases to date.

Current COVID-19 restrictions

Henry revealed the latest round of public health orders on Tuesday.

They include:

No indoor organized gatherings of any size, including weddings, receptions and parties.

Bars and nightclubs closed.

Maximum of six people per table at a restaurant, pub or cafe.

Gyms, fitness centres and dance studios must be shut down.

Seated events like concerts, sports games, movie theatres are down to 50 per cent capacity.

Swimming pools can continue to operate but staff must scan proof of vaccination QR codes before allowing users in. Hotel pools are exempt.

Personal gatherings are still limited to your household plus 10 guests or one additional household. Everyone in the house must be vaccinated.

The new rules do not include restrictions around travel within B.C. ahead of Christmas. The province has emphasized the need to balance families' mental health with reducing the spread of the virus.