B.C. announces 572 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest total since mid-March

B.C.'s curve continued to bend down Wednesday as health officials announced 572 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest total since March 20.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said there are 6,877 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

The province recorded no new deaths.

A total of 481 people are in hospital, 161 of whom are intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by roughly seven per cent from last Wednesday, when 515 people were in hospital with the disease.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by about six per cent from 171 a week ago.

The provincial death toll from the disease is 1,594.

The province did not have data available Wednesday on the number of people under public health monitoring.

Henry and Dix said COVID-19 outbreaks at the Craigdarroch Care Home in Victoria and Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert, B.C., are now over.

So far, 1,943,230 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with 93,656 of those being second doses. About 43 per cent of eligible British Columbians have now received a first dose.

Teens to be integrated in B.C.'s vaccination plan

The numbers follow comments from Henry on Wednesday afternoon that teens will now be part of B.C.'s immunization plan.

Earlier that day, Health Canada approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on people 12 to 15 years old. It's the first vaccine to be authorized for use in this younger age category.

Henry said about 300,000 young people in B.C. will receive vaccines as a result.

"We are absolutely planning on integrating that into our program," Henry said Wednesday, noting many details are still being sorted out.

"There's lots of possibilities, including making sure we can get that done prior to the end of school this year."

The province also announced Tuesday that pregnant British Columbians aged 16 and older are now eligible to book a shot.

Online appointments aren't available for people who are pregnant, but they can call the province's booking line at 1-833-838-2323 to secure a slot

Everyone 18 and older in British Columbia can register for their vaccination now if they have not already done so. This can be done online through the "Get Vaccinated" portal, by calling 1-833-838-2323, or in person at any Service B.C. location.

Registering for a vaccine is not the same as booking the appointment to get your shot. Once registered, users receive a confirmation code. They then wait for an email, text or call telling them they are eligible and can then book their vaccine appointment using that code.