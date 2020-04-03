Patient at Fraser Valley rehabilitation centre diagnosed with COVID-19

A patient at an in-patient rehabilitiation centre in Abbotsford, B.C., has tested positive for COVID-19, as the number of care facilities affected by the illness continues to rise.

Fraser Health confirmed a patient at the Cottage-Worthington Pavilion rehabilitation unit tested positive for the novel coronavirus. A statement said the authority is working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed.

The facility offers rehabilitation and recovery services for patients with musculoskeletal and neuromuscular conditions so they can be safely cleared to go home after hospitalization.

In the wake of the outbreak, the authority said all in-patients and staff will be screened for illness twice daily. Visitors are restricted to essential visits only.

In line with an order from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, staff at the facility are not permitted to work at any other care facility to reduce the spread of the virus.

Cases of COVID-19 have been identified at more than 20 care facilities in B.C., mostly assisted living or long-term care environments.