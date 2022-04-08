B.C. moves to weekly COVID 19 reporting, changes how deaths are counted

The British Columbia government has made the switch to providing COVID-19 updates on a weekly rather than daily basis, saying the change aligns with a shift away from a case-management model to a surveillance model.

A Health Ministry bulletin says the weekly reports will focus on identifying meaningful changes in key COVID-19 measurements and trends over time.

It also says that reporting on deaths is changing to count all deaths that occurred within 30 days of the person's positive lab result, regardless of whether the underlying cause of death was found to be linked to COVID-19.

Until now, whenever someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 died, their death was reviewed to determine whether the cause was the infection.

The ministry says the new, "broader definition'' means some deaths will be reported that aren't actually caused by COVID-19.

11 deaths from Mar. 27 to April 2

It says the reports will be posted on the B.C. Centre for Disease Control website on Thursdays with data spanning the previous Sunday to Saturday.

There will likely be a one-time increase in the number of people ever hospitalized with the move to "broader administrative data,'' it notes.

Information on COVID-19 cases will be based on a person's first molecular or PCR test through the province's medical services plan, the ministry bulletin says.

The first weekly report covering March 27 to April 2 shows 11 people died, a measure of "30-day all-cause mortality,'' while 193 people were admitted to hospital with COVID-19 and a total of 1,706 new cases were confirmed during that time.

By comparison there were 13 deaths reported from March 20 to March 26, and 20 deaths from Mar 13 to March 19, under the new reporting system.

From March 20 to March 26, there were 220 hospital admissions due to COVID-19.

The weekly report said that the number of deaths recorded from March 27 to April 2 is expected to increase as more data becomes available.

On Thursday, the province reported 324 people in hospital, down four patients from the day before and 38 people in the ICU, an increase of one.