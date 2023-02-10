COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to fall while ICU numbers remain relatively stable
Province says there were 188 people in hospital Thursday and 25 in critical care
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to fall in B.C., as the province reported 20 more deaths linked to the virus in a week.
According to the latest weekly report from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), as of Thursday, 188 people are in hospital with the virus, with 25 in critical care, two more than the week before.
That's a 7.8 per cent drop in the number of hospitalizations compared to the 204 people in hospital a week ago.
As of Feb. 4, the province says there have been 20 new deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 within the last month, bringing the total number of deaths in B.C. linked to the virus since the start of the pandemic to 5,139.
B.C. labs reported 278 cases of the virus for a total of 395,367 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Unlike hospitalizations, case totals significantly underestimate the true spread of the disease as the BCCDC only counts PCR tests in its report, which are currently inaccessible to the majority of British Columbians.
Weekly numbers shared by the province are also preliminary and are often changed retroactively.
No flu numbers released
Data from wastewater samples — including Kelowna, Kamloops, Penticton, Victoria, Comox and Nanaimo, in addition to Metro Vancouver — shows viral loads declining in every region, according to the BCCDC.
The BCCDC did not release statistics regarding the spread of influenza or respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) on Thursday. However, it reported last week that instances of flu were declining, and RSV numbers were stable at 13 per cent, higher than the 8.8 percent usually seen at this time of year.
The province continues to recommend vaccination, masking in indoor spaces and staying home while sick to slow the spread of all respiratory diseases.
