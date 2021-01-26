COVID-19 exposure warnings issued for 3 Whistler businesses

Three Whistler business have been added to the COVID-19 public exposures list from Vancouver Coastal Health.

The health authority says anyone who was at the Longhorn Saloon, Hy's Steakhouse and Cocktail Bar, and El Furniture Warehouse recently may have been exposed to an infectious person.

The specific dates and times are:

The Longhorn Saloon: Jan. 16 to 25 during operating hours.

Hy's Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar: Jan.13, 15 and 16 during operating hours.

El Furniture Warehouse: Jan.12 and Jan. 14 to 21 during operating hours.

Vancouver Coastal Health says the possible exposures are believed to be low risk but asks people who attended the businesses during the listed dates and times to self-monitor for symptoms.

It says there is no known risk to anyone who attended the locations outside of the specified times.

According to the website, "if you remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate and you can continue with your usual daily activities.

"If you have symptoms related to COVID-19, however mild, please call your family doctor or 811, seek testing and then self-isolate."