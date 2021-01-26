COVID-19 exposure warnings issued for 3 Whistler businesses
Longhorn Saloon, Hy's Steakhouse and Cocktail Bar, and El Furniture Warehouse added to public exposure list
Three Whistler business have been added to the COVID-19 public exposures list from Vancouver Coastal Health.
The health authority says anyone who was at the Longhorn Saloon, Hy's Steakhouse and Cocktail Bar, and El Furniture Warehouse recently may have been exposed to an infectious person.
The specific dates and times are:
- The Longhorn Saloon: Jan. 16 to 25 during operating hours.
- Hy's Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar: Jan.13, 15 and 16 during operating hours.
- El Furniture Warehouse: Jan.12 and Jan. 14 to 21 during operating hours.
Vancouver Coastal Health says the possible exposures are believed to be low risk but asks people who attended the businesses during the listed dates and times to self-monitor for symptoms.
It says there is no known risk to anyone who attended the locations outside of the specified times.
According to the website, "if you remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate and you can continue with your usual daily activities.
"If you have symptoms related to COVID-19, however mild, please call your family doctor or 811, seek testing and then self-isolate."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.