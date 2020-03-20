Victoria university, private school confirm COVID-19 cases

The University of Victoria and St. Michaels University School, in Victoria, have each confirmed a case of a student diagnosed with COVID-19.

In a statement, UVic said it took immediate action after it was notified late Wednesday afternoon by the student's family.

"This individual is an upper-level student who lives off-campus and is recovering at home with good care and is well supported by their family," said UVic president Jamie Cassels.

This is the university's first confirmed case of coronavirus.

Cassels said the school has been working with health officials to trace and notify anyone who had close contact with the person.

Island Health has completed an assessment and is notifying people who attended three specific third-year classes on March 12:

Psychology 300B A01, at 11 a.m.

Psychology 351B A01, at 1 p.m.

Biology 367 A01, at 2:30 p.m.

Island Health said the risk of transmission between students who were in these classes is low.

It said those swimming at the Saanich Commonwealth Place pool on March 12 between 5 and 7 p.m., and at a kickboxing class at the recreation centre on March 15 between 8:15 and 9:15 a.m., may also be at risk.

St. Michaels sees confirmed COVID case

Meanwhile, students, parents and staff with connections to St. Michaels University School were notified by letter late Thursday that a senior school student has been diagnosed with the virus.

"Evidently, he contracted it at home within his family and was unlikely to be infectious during his last days at school," the letter reads. "Public health did not instruct the family to inform the school; however, they did inform us, and we felt compelled to update you."

It said the school remains confident in its strategies to limit the spread of the virus and to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff.