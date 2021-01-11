COVID-19 outbreak at St. Paul's Hospital spreads to 3 units
All units belong to the hospital's heart centre, which is no longer accepting new patients
A COVID-19 outbreak at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver has spread to three units.
Last week, officials declared an outbreak in Unit 5A of the heart centre. Now, outbreaks have also been reported in unit 5B and the cardiac surgery intensive care unit (CSICU), according to an internal memo from Providence Health Care obtained by CBC News.
The units are all part of the heart centre, where the hospital provides treatment including surgery, transplants and rehabilitation, according to the St. Paul's website.
All three units are closed to new admissions and transfers, said Providence Health Care.
"All visitation has been suspended until the outbreak measures have been lifted; the exception being for compassionate visits at the end of life," it said in the memo.
The outbreak won't affect patient care or services within the units, it said.
Staff testing and additional swabbing clinics are being conducted.
"We continue to ask our staff to remain vigilant and immediately self-isolate and report any symptoms consistent with COVID-19 infection," the memo said.
St. Paul's Hospital has been the site of several COVID-19 outbreaks since the pandemic began, including in the Urban Health Unit in September and in the neo-natal care unit this summer.
As of Monday morning, there are 6,118 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. and 358 people in hospital.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.