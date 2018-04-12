Vancouver makes changes to garbage, recycling and parking regulations

The City of Vancouver has become the latest jurisdiction in B.C. to make metered parking free during the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement Monday afternoon, it said that metred parking, rush-hour zones, residential permit-parking zones, and parking time limits (including three hour restrictions) would not be enforced for the time being.

"With residents doing their part by staying home as much as possible, traffic volume and parking demand have dropped significantly. As a result, the need to enforce certain types of parking is no longer required," it wrote.

The city had previously said parking bylaws wouldn't be enforced during its state of emergency to free up resources for more urgent issues, but some people had continued to be ticketed.

However, the city will continue to fine people if they illegally park in spots designed for people with disabilities, along with safety violations or blocking goods delivery zones, bus zones, bus stops, and passenger pickup and drop off-zones.

The news came on the same day the B.C. government announced parking would be free at all hospitals across the province.

Slight changes to waste collection and recycling

In addition, Vancouver is cancelling the drop-off of foam packaging, clothing, textiles and new drywall at its disposal facilities. People must also arrive by car to any facilities and cash or cheque payments will not be accepted.

"Residents are strongly advised to visit these facilities only if absolutely necessary and to expect delays," it said in a statement.

Waste collection and recycling is continuing, but the city is asking people to only put out bins when full and warn that unbagged or loose items in the garbage bin may not be taken. Several municipalities in Metro Vancouver, including Burnaby, Surrey and Richmond, have also taken the same measures.

If you have a COVID-19-related story we should pursue that affects British Columbians, please email us at impact@cbc.ca.