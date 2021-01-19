Maskless man and woman each fined $230 after coughing at people in Vancouver gym: police
Man, 60, woman, 25, told police they were pretending to cough in reaction to gym members' stares
A man and woman have each been fined for not wearing masks after they coughed in the direction of customers at a gym just steps from Vancouver police headquarters.
According to a statement from the Vancouver Police Department on Tuesday, the owner of the gym flagged down two passing constables outside the business Saturday night.
A 60-year-old man and his 25-year-old girlfriend, neither of whom were members of the gym, were inside not wearing masks and coughing in the general direction of patrons and equipment, the statement said.
The couple told the officers they were only pretending to cough because gym members were staring at them.
The police statement said both people left the business after being handed $230 tickets for violating the Emergency Program Act by failing to wear a face covering.
