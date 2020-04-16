One of B.C.'s biggest health regions hasn't been releasing COVID-19 recoveries for a week

In the last week, the B.C. government has continued to announce provincewide recoveries from COVID-19 — while quietly hiding the fact that data from the province's health authority with the most cases is no longer being included.

Recoveries from COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) region have been stuck at 473 since April 8.

However, VCH — which oversees cases in Vancouver, Richmond, the North Shore and parts of the province's Central Coast — is still continuing to report new cases and deaths.

As a result, the total number of active confirmed cases in the province is likely significantly lower than has been reported.

The disclosure is made in a small footnote on the B.C. Centre for Disease Control's daily situation report, posted online most days around 5 p.m.

It has not been mentioned in the government's own daily news releases, or news conferences by chief health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

The provincial government and VCH did not answer questions from CBC News as to why data on recoveries wasn't being published, when they might be published again, and why they didn't announce in a more public fashion that the data was no longer accurate.

Does it matter?

Henry has previously said the province considers a COVID-19 patient recovered if they have had two negative tests 24 hours apart if hospitalized or immune compromised or been symptom-free for 10 days, if neither of those conditions apply.

But the reasons why VCH may not have that information is unknown. B.C.'s health-care information systems are complex, with many different pieces of software used, so the reason for the lack of reporting could be due to any number of factors.

"It depends on how hospitals and health-care systems keep track of patients. It also depends on patients who are not hospitalized. And it's difficult to track these patients," said Junling Ma, a mathematics professor at the University of Victoria who specializes in the spread of infectious diseases.

He said that at this point, a lack of data around recoveries in VCH isn't overly concerning.

"If the health-care system is overwhelmed, the number of recovered people is important, because it tells us the capacity of hospitals to handle these patients," he said.

"But ... we still have a lot of capacity to handle patients. That means keeping track of recoveries may not be very important for the health-care system at this time."

Daniel Coombs, a UBC mathematics professor who has been working with the provincial government in developing its projections for the outbreak, said the more important metric is hospitalizations — which VCH continues to provide, and which have remained flat across the province.

"The numbers of cases only counts lab-confirmed cases, and since we know that people are advised to stay home if they have mild symptoms, the case number is an underestimate," he said.

"However, it is still useful information as long as the guidelines around who gets tested do not change substantially."