Health officials in B.C. are providing an update Tuesday on the province's immunization rollout plan, which is likely to announce details on the system for vaccinating children aged five to 11.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will be speaking at 1:30 p.m. PT. Dr. Penny Ballem, executive lead of the B.C. immunization rollout team, will also speak.

CBC News is livestreaming the news conference.

On Friday, Dix and Henry urged parents to register their children now that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been approved in Canada for kids aged five to 11.

They said in a joint statement that they welcomed both the Health Canada announcement and recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization on use of the lower-dose vaccine for those children.

More than 75,000 children have already been registered for their vaccine and are on the list to be contacted to book an appointment for their shots.

The statement said B.C. will have enough vaccine available for the 360,000 eligible children in the province as soon as possible.

It added that while children are at a lower risk of severe illness from COVID-19, it can still result in serious outcomes for some, including hospitalizations and long-term symptoms.

Canada received its first doses of COVID-19 vaccines for children on Sunday.

B.C. health officials on Monday announced 1,052 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths over the previous three days.

There were 3,132 active cases across the province. A total of 337 people are in hospital, with 115 in intensive care.