Deportation fears are keeping undocumented migrants away from vaccine clinics, advocates say

Rita and Robert wanted a better life for their son and daughter when they left their impoverished town in central Mexico three years ago and headed to Vancouver.

The married couple found work in the construction industry, the kids headed to school and the family began to feel settled in their new Canadian home.

But as undocumented migrants, Rita and Robert live with the uncertainty that comes with not having the legal paperwork to live and work in Canada. That uncertainty increased when the pandemic was declared last year — and again when the vaccination rollout began.

They're among thousands of undocumented migrants living and working in Metro Vancouver who don't have a health-care number, which significantly complicates the process of getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

It's led advocates to suggest creating vaccine clinics through trusted migrant organizations, which would remove barriers to undocumented residents getting vaccinated.

But the B.C. government says it plans to create such clinics in co-operation with immigration and refugee departments — and, due to the fear of deportation, that could mean thousands of undocumented migrants avoid getting vaccinated.

Rita, Robert and their two children are one of many undocumented migrants who live in Vancouver. They fear a vaccination centre would share their information with immigration officials. (Submitted by Rita and Robert)

While the B.C. government says everyone has access to the vaccine regardless of citizenship, and a B.C. medical services plan (MSP) number isn't required, migrants like Rita and Robert fear any information they share will be passed on to immigration services.

'They're afraid'

Undocumented migrants are foreign-born people with no documentation who have an undetermined refugee status, and are not in the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada system. For the most part, they work in farming, construction, housekeeping and cleaning.

They come from all over the world, but a large percentage come from Latin America and Mexico. Some arrive with visas and stay on after they expire; others arrive with no paperwork at all.

More than 10,000 undocumented migrants live in Metro Vancouver, according to Byron Cruz, an advocate with Sanctuary Health, a grassroots group in Vancouver that provides support to refugees and migrants regardless of their status.

Cruz says he would like to see organizations like Sanctuary Health co-ordinate clinics because they have already established trust with a community that has significant fear of deportation.

"That is the only way that we can be sure that people who have precarious immigration status can get the vaccine, because they're afraid, right?" Cruz said.

"If my organization or other migrant organizations put together the clinic, definitely people will attend those clinics."

Lisa and her family are undocumented migrants from Mexico who live and work in Vancouver. The family was vaccinated against COVID-19 through an initiative at an organization where Lisa volunteers. (Ben Nelms/CBC )

'Don't know where to go'

Rita and Robert — whose names CBC agreed to change to protect the family's identity — are keen to get vaccinated, even though they've already had COVID-19 and recovered.

The whole family was diagnosed after low-barrier testing at a community park. They recovered together in their small suite, taking Tylenol and cough syrup to get through the worst of the illness, Rita said through an interpreter.

"Without any thought [we] will go because [we] know it's essential to have that shot," she said.

"[But we] don't have the information. [We] don't know where to go ... [We] don't have insurance [and are concerned about] issues with immigration."

Cruz estimates that 25 per cent of the people he knows in the undocumented community have been affected by COVID-19, whether that was getting sick or losing work.

"These were people who during the COVID-19 time, they couldn't receive any support from the government," he said.

Byron Cruz says more than 25 per cent of the undocumented people he knows have been affected by COVID-19. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The Migrants Rights Network has lobbied Canada's federal and provincial governments about vaccinating the undocumented.

They want assurances that information will not be shared with other agencies, and want officials to work with advocates to create culturally appropriate vaccination clinics.

'I don't know what will happen'

Lisa, her husband and child came to Vancouver from Mexico six years ago. They tried settling here legally, but were ripped off in an alleged immigration scam, she said. They stayed after their student visas expired rather than return home, where they feared escalating drug cartel violence.

Lisa's husband worked as a building tradesperson and she volunteered with the immigrant support group WATARI, which is ultimately how she and her family — now including a second child — got vaccinated.

WATARI was among the organizations taking part in a vaccination initiative working with residents in the Downtown Eastside, which was considered a potential COVID-19 hotspot.

If it weren't for this, Lisa — whose name has also been changed to protect her identity — said she wouldn't know where to start to get vaccinated.

"I don't want to go to any clinic myself because I don't know [if] they will ask me again for MSP," she said.

"Once they know I don't have it, they will start asking … it's very scary. I don't know if they are connected with immigration or not — I don't know what will happen."

In an email to the CBC, the B.C. government said everyone has access to the vaccine regardless of citizenship, and that an MSP number isn't required. It said information provided to be immunized "won't be shared beyond its intended purpose."

But it stopped short of saying it will create special clinics for undocumented people. Instead, it says it will work on "planning immunization programs with immigration and refugee departments, providing culturally appropriate educational materials in multiple languages, and having translators available in clinics."