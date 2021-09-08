Skip to Main Content
Health officials provide update on vaccination program for British Columbians

Health officials are providing an update Tuesday on immunization plans for British Columbians. The provincial health officer and the immunization team leader are set to speak at 1:30 p.m. PT

Provincial health officer, immunization team leader to speak at 1:30 p.m. PT

B.C. health officials provide COVID-19 update

Health officials are providing an update Tuesday on immunization plans for British Columbians.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Dr. Penny Ballem, the lead of the B.C. immunization rollout team, will speak at 1:30 p.m. PT.

As of Monday, 90 per cent of all eligible adults in B.C. had received their first dose. The health ministry said 85 per cent had received a second dose.

The province announced Monday it had confirmed 1,618 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 more deaths over the weekend. Fraser Health had more than double the number of new cases compared to any other health authority, with nearly 700 new diagnoses.

