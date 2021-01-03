B.C. says it will still administer 2nd doses despite loss of Pfizer shipment next week

British Columbia's health minister says the province is still on track to begin administering second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine despite the news that no vials will be delivered to Canada next week.

Adrian Dix said Tuesday that B.C. had expected to receive about 5,800 Pfizer-BioNTech doses next week, which is "very significant'' but a relatively small amount compared with the roughly 25,000 expected in the coming days.

"Every time we get news that we're getting less vaccine, that news is obviously disappointing,'' he said.

"Hopefully this is a one-time interruption. But what we can do in British Columbia is use the vaccine that we receive and use it effectively and on vulnerable populations, and that's what we're going to do.''

The volume of doses is expected to increase to about 25,000 weekly following the shortage, he said.

The province will devote more of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine it's set to receive this week, along with the "small amount'' it has on hand, to completing first doses in long-term care homes across the province and beginning to administer second doses, Dix said.

Second doses are crucial to the strength of the program and B.C. remains committed to a 35-day interval between doses, he said.

The minister said second doses will begin Wednesday, which marks 36 days from the first 3,900 doses being administered in hospitals in Vancouver and Abbotsford, B.C.

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix says the shortfall of vaccines being delivered to the province is "obviously disappointing." (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Still, he said the loss of 5,800 vaccines next week does not pose a risk to second vaccinations.

"The risk is not to second doses. The risk is 6,000 fewer first doses,'' he said. "Every single one of those doses is directed to a vulnerable person or someone working with vulnerable people ... and every one of them is important.''

A higher percentage of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines given out in the coming weeks will be second doses, he said, while the Moderna vaccine will become the province's "workhorse'' for first doses.

The province began receiving the Moderna vaccine later, so the 35-day interval for second doses will also end later, Dix said.

The federal government announced Tuesday that Canada's shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be cut to nearly one-fifth of what was expected this week and then go down to zero next week.

Pfizer told Canada last week its shipments would be affected because the production facility in Belgium is being upgraded to produce more doses overall.

Asked whether B.C. is looking at trying to obtain vaccines outside of the supply chains set up by Ottawa, as it did with

personal protective equipment, Dix said that was unlikely.

There's no "back door'' source for vaccines, he said.

He said he expects the federal government to lead efforts to obtain more vaccine for the provinces and he's confident in Ottawa's work.

Dix was in Vancouver Tuesday to announce a new urgent and primary care centre in the city's northeast opening on Feb. 16.

The centre will be the 22nd of its kind opened by the New Democratic government since it took power in 2017. The facilities are open for long hours and are aimed at providing urgent care for people suffering from injuries or illness that don't require an emergency room visit.

Urgent and primary care centres have played a "central and important role'' during the pandemic, Dix said. "They have made an extraordinary difference.''