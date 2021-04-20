Vaccine appointment rollout begins for B.C. residents aged 60 or over; those 18 or over can now register

British Columbians aged 60 and older who have registered to be vaccinated against COVID-19 will soon begin receiving invitations from the province to book their shots, while everyone from age 18 will be able to register for their vaccination starting at noon on Friday.

The province announced the updates to its age-based Get Vaccinated program in a release Friday morning.

It means more than 90,000 residents aged 60 or older will soon get their vaccination appointments.

The move to allow all adults above age 18 to register signals a big jump down from age 25 and over.

From noon, everyone in the province aged 18 or older can register for their first dose of vaccine either online, by phone at 1-888-838-2323 or in person at a Service B.C location.

Once registered, individuals will be contacted when it is their time to book an appointment.

Meanwhile, people born in 1981 or earlier remain eligible for the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine through pharmacies and, in some hard-hit areas, special clinics.

Officials have released a list of 13 community health service areas that have seen the highest COVID-19 case rates, which will be given top priority through the clinics. Eligibility for those clinics is based on postal code.

People who wish to get the AstraZeneca vaccine through a pharmacy need to book their shot with the pharmacy itself. The province provides a list of participating pharmacies online. Pharmacies have limited supplies of the vaccine.