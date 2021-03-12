Scammers calling to book fake vaccine appointments, B.C. police warn

Police in B.C. are again warning the public about scams related to COVID-19 vaccines.

On Thursday, police in West Vancouver said its officers have seen multiple reports of fraudsters calling someone by phone and telling them they're next in line for a vaccine. The fraudster asks the person to provide some personal information, like their address and credit card details, to set up a "home visit" so they can get their shot.

"At this stage [in the vaccination rollout], nobody will be calling you to set up a home vaccine appointment. If you receive a call like this, hang up immediately," said Const. Kevin Goodmurphy.

Anyone who believes they've been a victim of fraud is asked to call police.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre has also received reports of more than a dozen scams and frauds linked to COVID-19 vaccines. The centre has stressed that the only way to access real vaccines is through clinics organized by your local public health authority.

Immunize B.C. has also issued warnings about buying fake vaccines online.

B.C. is currently in the second phase of its vaccine rollout plan, which is focused on protecting seniors. Those who are eligible for a vaccine have to call their local health authority to book an appointment — not the other way around.