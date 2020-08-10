COVID-19 update to reveal whether B.C.'s case count remains on upward trajectory
Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will update COVID-19 numbers in B.C. at 3 p.m. Monday
Experts say B.C. is at another critical juncture as it tries to limit the spread of coronavirus in the province, following a week of increasing infections.
On Monday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry along with Health Minister Adrian Dix will update COVID-19 numbers in B.C. for the first time in three days.
On Friday, 53 new cases were announced, along with another outbreak in a long-term care facility, but there were no new deaths.
As of Friday there were 386 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., with 11 people in hospital, four of whom were in intensive care.
To date, there have been 3,934 confirmed cases in British Columbia and 195 people have died.
Since early July, active COVD-19 cases have doubled in the province as restrictions that were lifted in late June have allowed people to resume many activities that were banned at the height of the pandemic in the spring.
But Phase 3 of B.C.'s response plan has some people wondering if infections will be held in check or balloon, which could affect plans to have children return to school in-person this fall.
Nearly 25,000 B.C. parents have signed a petition to make the return to class a voluntary decision for families.
Principals haved asked the province to allow for a more flexible start date to allow educators to make sure the return to class is safe for students.
Daniel Coombs, a University of British Columbia mathematician who has been helping the provincial government with its modelling for COVID-19 since the outbreak began said last week that the province's margin for error in Phase 3 was small to begin with.
He says the next two weeks will be critical in gauging where the province is headed with the pandemic.
Henry and Dix have been encouraging people to play it safe as warnings over exposures on flights, restaurants and other public places grow.
There are more than 1,500 British Columbians in self-isolation due to exposure to COVID-19.
Now is not the time to relax and let down our guard. <br><br>Let’s continue to be the place that leads with kindness and compassion, that works together and keeps <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19</a> low and slow.<br><br>Please keep your bubbles small, use layers of protection & give people the space to stay safe.—@adriandix
With files from the Canadian Press and Justin McElroy
