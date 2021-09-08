Over 77 per cent of new COVID-19 infections among unvaccinated, as B.C. records 814 new cases

B.C. health officials announced 814 new cases of COVID-19 but no additional deaths on Wednesday.

In a written statement, the province said there are currently 5,550 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 261 people are in hospital, with 129 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are up by 283 per cent from a month ago, Aug. 9, when 68 people were in hospital with the disease.

The number of patients in intensive care is up by about 545 per cent from 20 a month ago.

The province says 77.8 per cent of new cases recorded between Aug. 31 and Sept. 6 were among people not fully vaccinated. Between Aug. 24 and Sept. 6, they accounted for 85.9 per cent of hospitalizations.

The provincial death toll from the disease is now 1,842 lives lost. There have been 171,564 confirmed cases to date.

As of Wednesday, 85.2 per cent of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 77.7 per cent have received a second dose.

The regional breakdown of new cases is as follows:

272 new cases in Interior Health, which has 1,793 total active cases.

241 new cases in Fraser Health, which has 1,601 total active cases.

135 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, which has 939 total active cases.

90 new cases in Island Health, which has 485 total active cases.

72 new cases in Northern Health, which has 721 total active cases.

Four cases have been reported among people who reside outside of Canada, a group that has 11 total active cases.

There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks, but there are currently 21 active outbreaks across the province in long-term care, assisted living or acute care facilities.

Vaccination card launch

British Columbia officially launched the B.C. vaccine card on Tuesday that after Sept. 13 will be required to access non-essential businesses, services and activities, such as restaurants, movie theatres and the gym.

Vaccinated British Columbians can now access the new portal that will allow people to obtain their proof of immunization in either a digital or hard-copy format.

Partially and fully vaccinated people who want to attend an event or setting where vaccination proof is required can do so from Sept. 13 to Oct. 24. After that, people will need to be fully vaccinated with two doses at least seven days before access will be granted.

People from other Canadian provinces or territories must show a provincially recognized vaccine record and valid government photo ID. International visitors will be required to show their passport and the proof of vaccination they used to enter Canada.

International travellers who are fully vaccinated have been allowed into the country as of Tuesday.

Foreign travellers will have to meet a set of requirements to enter Canada and skip quarantine.

They must be fully vaccinated with a Health-Canada approved vaccine at least two weeks prior to arriving and must submit their travel information using the ArriveCAN app or by registering online within 72 hours before their arrival.