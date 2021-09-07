B.C. records 2,425 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 more deaths over long weekend

B.C. health officials announced 2,425 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 more deaths over the Labour Day long weekend.

In a written statement, the provincial government said there are currently 5,465 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 255 people are in hospital, with 126 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are up by nearly 36 per cent from last Tuesday, when 187 people were in hospital with the disease.

The number of patients in intensive care is up by about 22 per cent from 103 a week ago.

The provincial death toll from the disease is now 1,842, out of 170,750 confirmed cases to date.

So far, 7.54 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 3.59 million second doses.

On Sept. 7, Canada opened its borders to fully vaccinated travellers from across the globe, allowing them to skip the country's 14-day quarantine requirement.

Opening the borders to fully vaccinated foreigners comes as Canada is in a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, with case numbers trending upward since the end of July. Most of the country's cases and hospitalizations are among people who are unvaccinated .

Foreign travellers will have to meet a set of requirements to enter Canada and skip quarantine.

They must be fully vaccinated with a Health-Canada approved vaccine at least two weeks prior to arriving and must submit their travel information using the ArriveCAN app or by registering online within 72 hours before their arrival.

Tuesday also saw the official launch of B.C.'s vaccine card, which will be used to participate in restaurants, gyms, theatres and other non-essential activities.

From Sept. 13 until Oct. 24, partially and fully vaccinated people will be able to to enter these settings and events.

Starting on Oct. 24, people will need to be fully vaccinated with two doses at least seven days before accessing these places.

Restrictions remain in B.C.

While the borders open to international travellers, there are still restrictions in place in the Northern and Interior Health regions of British Columbia.

On Monday, Northern Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak among patients and staff at Jubilee Lodge in Prince George, B.C.

The health authority says six patients and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of today, personal gatherings in homes in the Northern Health region are limited to one additional family or five guests. Outdoor gatherings will be limited to 50 people, and organized outdoor events of more than 200 people will require a COVID-19 safety plan.

Residents in the Interior Health region are under similar restrictions due to a recent surge in cases in that area and health officials have recommended not travelling to the region to reduce potential spreading.

The regional breakdown of new cases over the long weekend is as follows:

838 new cases in Interior Health, which has 1,714 total active cases.

705 new cases in Fraser Health, which has 1,530 total active cases.

368 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, which has 1,010 total active cases.

202 new cases in Island Health, which has 501 total active cases.

312 new cases in Northern Health, which has 703 total active cases.

No new cases have been reported among people who reside outside of Canada, a group that has seven total active cases.

Six of the 15 deaths reported on Tuesday were in the Interior Health region, and four in the Island Health region.

British Columbians aged 12 and over who have not yet been immunized can register in three ways:

Online through the Get Vaccinated portal.

By calling 1-833-838-2323. Translators are available in 140 languages.

In person at any Service B.C. location.

People can also be immunized at walk-in clinics throughout the province.