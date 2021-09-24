80% of eligible B.C. residents now fully vaccinated as 743 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed

British Columbia announced 743 new cases of COVID-19 and seven more deaths on Friday, even as the province hit a vaccination milestone, with 80 percent of those 12 and older now fully vaccinated and 87.5 per cent having received at least one dose.

A total of 319 people are in hospital, with 149 in intensive care.

In a written statement, the province said that from Sept. 16 to 22, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 75 per cent of cases and from Sept. 9 to 22, they accounted for 81.9 per cent of hospitalizations.

After factoring for age, people not vaccinated are 25.9 times more likely to be hospitalized than those who are fully vaccinated, it said.

The Health Ministry said there are currently 5,979 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are up by seven per cent from last Friday, when 298 people were in hospital with the disease and about 131 per cent from a month ago on Aug. 24 when 138 people were in hospital.

The number of patients in intensive care is up by about 10 per cent from 135 a week ago and by 91 per cent from a month ago when 78 people were in the ICU.

The provincial death toll from the disease is now 1,922 lives lost out of 182,541 confirmed cases to date.

The regional breakdown of new cases is as follows:

292 new cases in Fraser Health, which has 2,029 total active cases.

177 new cases in Interior Health, which has 1,268 total active cases.

111 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, which has 955 total active cases.

106 new cases in Northern Health, which has 1,023 total active cases.

57 new cases in Island Health, which has 660 total active cases.

There are no new cases among people who reside outside of Canada, a group which has 44 total active cases.

There are a total of 21 active outbreaks in assisted living and long-term care as well as acute care. The affected hospitals include Chilliwack General Hospital and Fort St. John Hospital. The outbreak at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital has been declared over.

School reporting to return

Health Minister Adrian Dix, speaking Friday on CBC's The Early Edition, reiterated the province will once again be notifying parents about cases of COVID-19 in schools.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday that parents and teachers from across the province had let it be known they need to be better informed about the transmission of the coronavirus that causes the disease.

"What we are going to do is provide that information and you are going to see it available on the BCCDC website," said Dix.

The minister said that reporting system will be up and running early next week.

Proof of vaccine required

British Columbians are now required to show a vaccine card proving they have been immunized to access many activities and services. Adults aged 19 and over will also need to show a government-issued piece of photo ID.

Cards are available through the provincial Health Gateway website and can be downloaded to a mobile device or printed.

Until Sept. 26, you will be able to use your original proof of vaccination (such as the wallet card given out at vaccine clinics) as proof but as of Monday, only the card downloaded from the Health Gateway website will be accepted.

Anyone who is eligible for immunization and has not yet received their first and/or second dose can do so by booking an appointment online, calling 1-833-838-2323, or registering in person at a Service B.C. location.