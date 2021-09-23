Upward trend continues as B.C. records 832 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 more deaths

B.C. health officials announced 832 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 more deaths on Thursday.

In a written statement, the province said there are currently 5,697 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

The government noted in the same statement the number of total and new cases it is providing are provisional due to a delayed data refresh and would be verified once confirmed.

A total of 330 people are in hospital, with 148 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are up 13 per cent from last Thursday, when 291 people were in hospital with the disease and about 148 per cent from a month ago on Aug. 23 when 133 people were in hospital.

The number of patients in intensive care is up by about 10 per cent from 134 a week ago and by 85 per cent from a month ago when 80 people were in the ICU.

The provincial death toll from the disease is now 1,915 lives lost out of 181,769 confirmed cases to date.

The regional breakdown of new cases is as follows:

377 new cases in Fraser Health, which has 1,932 total active cases.

153 new cases in Interior Health, which has 1,181 total active cases.

117 new cases in Northern Health, which has 977 total active cases.

114 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, which has 909 total active cases.

71 new cases in Island Health, which has 654 total active cases.

There are a total of 22 active outbreaks in assisted living and long-term and acute care. The acute-care hospitals affected are Chilliwack General Hospital, Fort St. John Hospital and Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

As of Thursday, 87.3 per cent of those 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 79.9 per cent a second dose.

From Sept. 15 to 21, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 75.5 per cent of cases and from Sept. 8 to 21, they accounted for 82.6 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province. After factoring for age, people not vaccinated are 25.8 times more likely to be hospitalized than those who are fully vaccinated, it said.

So far, four million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 3.7 million second doses.

Vaccine required

The vast majority of people in hospital with COVID-19 in British Columbia are unvaccinated and health officials are encouraging anyone who is hesitant about vaccines to discuss their concerns with a health professional.

On Tuesday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addressed pregnant people specifically, saying it is important for this demographic to vaccinate after 40 pregnant women received intensive care in B.C. in the past few months.

There's no increased risk of complications for immunized pregnant women or to their babies, and international data shows no difference in the rates of miscarriage, early birth, stillbirth or other adverse effects, Henry said.

Anyone who is eligible for immunization and has not yet received their first and/or second dose can do so by booking an appointment online, calling 1-833-838-2323, or registering in person at a Service B.C. location.

British Columbians are now required to show a vaccine card proving they have been immunized to access many activities and services. Adults aged 19 and over will also need to show a government-issued piece of photo ID.

Cards are available through the provincial Health Gateway website and can be downloaded to a mobile device or printed.