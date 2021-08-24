10 more people die of COVID-19 in B.C., as 759 new cases confirmed

B.C. health officials announced 759 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths on Wednesday.

In a written statement, the province said there are currently 5,458 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 324 people are in hospital, with 157 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are up by 12.5 per cent from last Wednesday, when 288 people were in hospital with the disease and about 151 per cent from a month ago when 129 people were in hospital.

The number of patients in intensive care is up by about 14.5 per cent from 137 a week ago and by 166 per cent from a month ago when 59 people were in the ICU.

The provincial death toll from the disease is now 1,910 lives lost out of 180,937 confirmed cases to date.

The regional breakdown of new cases is as follows:

233 new cases in Interior Health, which has 1,223 total active cases.

214 new cases in Fraser Health, which has 1,734 total active cases.

129 new cases in Northern Health, which has 943 total active cases.

101 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, which has 877 total active cases.

79 new cases in Island Health, which has 636 total active cases.There are three new cases among people who reside outside of Canada, a group which has 45 total active cases.

There are a total of 23 active outbreaks in assisted living and long-term and acute care, including outbreaks at Chilliwack General Hospital in Fraser Health, Fort St. John Hospital in Northern Health and Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Interior Health, as well as one new outbreak at the Sunset Manor in Fraser Health.

As of Wednesday, 87 per cent of those 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 79.7 per cent a second dose.

So far, 7.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 3.6 million second doses.

School notifications

Wednesday's numbers come in the wake of a Tuesday news conference during which Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the province is bringing in a new system to notify families when their children have been exposed to COVID-19 in a school setting.

Henry said in early September that notifications would go out only for outbreaks or clusters, prompting parents and the B.C. Teachers' Federation to say that not having an understanding of what's going on in schools creates anxiety.

Henry reversed course Tuesday, saying she has heard from parents and teachers that they need to be more informed about the transmission of the virus and that a new system is expected to be in place by the end of the week.

Pregnant people encouraged to vaccinate

Henry also encouraged people who are pregnant, planning to get pregnant or breastfeeding to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after 40 pregnant women received intensive care in B.C. in the last few months.

There's no increased risk of complications for immunized pregnant women or to their babies, and international data shows no difference in the rates of miscarriage, early birth, stillbirth or other adverse effects, Henry said.

WATCH | B.C.'s provincial health officer debunks myths about the vaccine and pregnancy:

No risk to pregnant women from COVID vaccine: Dr. Bonnie Henry 0:58 B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is encouraging people who are pregnant, planning to get pregnant or breastfeeding to get vaccinated against COVID-19. 0:58

The delta variant has shown unvaccinated pregnant women experience higher rates of stillbirth and preterm birth, leading to their priority vaccination in many provinces.

The Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Canada as well as a national vaccine advisory panel have recommended vaccines for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Get a shot. Get a card.

Anyone who is eligible for immunization and has not yet received their first and/or second dose is encouraged by health officials to do so immediately. This can be done by booking an appointment online, calling 1-833-838-2323, or registering in person at a Service B.C. location.

British Columbians are now required to show a vaccine card proving they have been immunized to access many activities and services. Adults aged 19 and over will also need to show a government-issued piece of photo ID.

The vaccine card is a one-page file with your name, confirmed vaccination status and a QR code. You can download it as an image file to your device, take a screenshot of the card on your phone or print a paper copy.

Cards are available through the provincial Health Gateway website.