11 more people die of COVID-19 in B.C., as 1,692 new cases confirmed over 3 days

B.C. health officials announced1,692 new cases of COVID-19 and 11more deaths from over the weekend, an average of 564 cases a day.

In a written statement, the provincial Health Ministry said there are currently 5,608 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 307 people are in hospital, with 156 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are up by 10 per cent from last Monday, when 278 people were in hospital with the disease and 138 per cent from a month ago on Aug. 20 when 129 people were in hospital.

The number of patients in intensive care is up by about 12 per cent from 139 a week ago and by 164 per cent from a month ago when 59 people were in the ICU.

The provincial death toll from the disease is now 1,899 lives lost out of 177,954 confirmed cases to date.

The regional breakdown of new cases is as follows:

533 new cases in Fraser Health, which has 1,732 total active cases.

371 new cases in Interior Health, which has 1,183 total active cases.

345 new cases in Northern Health, which has 1,037 total active cases.

239 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, which has 988 total active cases.

204 new cases in Island Health, which has 661 total active cases.

There are a total of 21 active outbreaks in assisted living and long-term care.

As of Monday, 86 per cent of those 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 79 per cent a second dose.

From Sept 10 to Sept 16, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 76.9 per cent of cases. From Sept 3 to 16, they accounted for 85 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province. After factoring for age, people not vaccinated are 32 times more likely to be hospitalized than those who are fully vaccinated, it said.

So far, 7.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 3.6 million second doses.

Voting and the virus

Millions of Canadians are expected to head to the polls today and the first thing voters may notice is longer than usual lines outside polling places. That's because Elections Canada is limiting the number of people inside at one time to ensure adequate physical distance.

Inside, sanitizing stations will be set up at entrance and exit points, Plexiglass barriers will separate voters from poll workers, and frequent contact surfaces, such as doorknobs, tables and handrails, will be regularly cleaned.

Polling stations were vetted to make sure they have decent air flow. Elections Canada says each location underwent a health and safety analysis to ensure it met federal guidelines on indoor ventilation.

Masks must be worn to cast your vote. All poll workers and voters who arrive without masks will be provided disposable blue-and-white three-ply non-surgical masks, while vulnerable individuals will receive KN95 respirators.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT.