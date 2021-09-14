B.C. records 677 new cases of COVID-19 and 1 more death

B.C. health officials announced 677 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death on Tuesday.

In a written statement, the provincial Health Ministry said there are currently 6,165 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 288 people are in hospital, with 140 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are up by 13 per cent from last Tuesday, when 255 people were in hospital with the disease.

The number of patients in intensive care is up by about 11 per cent from 126 a week ago.

The regional breakdown of new cases is as follows:

237 new cases in Fraser Health, which has 1,948 total active cases.

153 new cases in Interior Health, which has 1,583 total active cases.

102 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, which has 1,030 total active cases.

86 new cases in Island Health, which has 627 total active cases.

99 new cases in Northern Health, which has 964 total active cases.

There are a total of 24 active outbreaks in assisted living and long-term care. Fraser Health announced Tuesday that a new outbreak had been declared at Westminster House in Surrey, where three staff members have tested positive for the disease.

As of Tuesday, 86 per cent of those 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 78.5 per cent a second dose.

So far, 7,630,846 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Vaccine card required

As of Monday, British Columbians over the age of 12 are required to prove their vaccination status to enter some businesses and participate in some activities.

This can be done by presenting a digital or hard copy of your vaccine card, which can be accessed through the provincial Health Gateway website. Adults aged 19 and over will need to show a piece of government-issued photo ID along with their vaccine card.

Until Sept. 26, the immunization record card British Columbians receive when they get their shots will be accepted as proof in order "to give everyone time to get their B.C. vaccine card," according to the province.

If your immunization record is wrong and your name doesn't match your other identification, you can call 1-833-838-2323 to have it corrected.

Tap here for more details on the vaccine card program.

Mandated vaccines

B.C. health officials had previously announced a vaccine mandate for workers in long-term care homes and assisted living facilities and on Monday, the province extended that to all health-care workers.

That requirement will come into effect on Oct. 26 and will apply to everyone who works in a health-care facility, including students, physicians, residents and contractors.

In mid-August, the federal government announced the vaccine will be made mandatory for federal employees and those working in some federally regulated industries (airlines and railways, among others) in an effort to boost stalled vaccination rates.

There are more than 300,000 federal public servants and tens of thousands more people are working in industries that fall under the federal Labour Code.