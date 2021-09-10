B.C. records 820 new cases of COVID-19 and 9 more deaths

British Columbia health officials announced 820 new cases of COVID-19 and nine more deaths on Friday, the most deaths in a single day since Feb. 25

In a written statement, the province said there are currently 5,850 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 281 people are in hospital, with 135 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are up by 295 per cent from a month ago on Aug. 10 when 71 people were in hospital with the disease.

The number of patients in intensive care is up by about 487 per cent from 23 a month ago.

The provincial death toll from the disease is now 1,856 lives lost out of 173,158 confirmed cases to date.

So far, 7,583,999 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 3,614,503 second doses.

Vaccine card required

As of Monday, anyone who wants to access non-essential events, services or activities in B.C. will need to show proof of vaccination.

Until Sept. 26, you will be able to use your original proof of vaccination (such as the wallet card given out at vaccine clinics) to get access. From Sept. 27, however, the vaccine card will be the only accepted form of proof of vaccination.

The vaccine card is a one-page PDF file with your name, confirmed vaccination status and a QR code. You can download a digital copy to your phone or print a paper copy through the provincial Health Gateway website.

Once you've loaded the site, you will need to enter your:

personal health number, which is on the back of your B.C. driver's licence, B.C. Services Card or CareCard

date of birth

date of vaccination — dose one or dose two

Those who can't access a computer and printer can:

ask a friend or family member to print their vaccine card for them

call the province's call centre at 1-833-838-2323 to have their card printed and sent by mail

visit a Service B.C. location in person to have the card printed

Anyone who is eligible to receive a vaccine in B.C. and has not yet done so can register for their shots online through the Get Vaccinated portal, in person at any Service B.C. location, or by calling 1-833-838-2323. Translators are available in 140 languages.

People can also be immunized at walk-in clinics throughout the province.