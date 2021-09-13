B.C. records 652 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 more deaths

B.C. health officials announced 652 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths on Tuesday.

In a written statement, the provincial Ministry of Health said there are currently 5,992 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 316 people are in hospital, with 141 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are up by three per cent from last Tuesday, when 307 people were in hospital with the disease and about 98.7 per cent from a month ago when 159 people were in hospital.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by about 9.6 per cent from 156 a week ago, but up by 67.8 per cent from a month ago when 84 people were in the ICU.

The provincial death toll from COVID-19 is now 1,942 lives lost out of 185,432 confirmed cases to date.

The regional breakdown of new cases is as follows:

219 new cases in Fraser Health, which has 2,249 total active cases.

162 new cases in Interior Health, which has 1,176 total active cases.

117 new cases in Northern Health, which has 929 total active cases.

82 new cases in Island Health, which has 677 total active cases.

70 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, which has 903 total active cases.

There are two new cases among people who reside outside of Canada, a group which has 58 total active cases.

There are a total of 22 active outbreaks in assisted living and long-term care.

As of Tuesday, 87.8 per cent of those 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 80.6 per cent a second dose.

From Sept. 20 to 26, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 72.2 per cent of cases and from Sept. 13 to 26, they accounted for 82.5 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province. After factoring for age, people not vaccinated are 26.7 times more likely to be hospitalized than those who are fully vaccinated, it said.

So far, 7.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 3.7 million second doses.

New restrictions for eastern Fraser Valley

New regional public health orders have been introduced for Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Hope, Mission and Agassiz-Harrison.

Officials said those communities are seeing a surge in the number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 — particularly those who are not vaccinated — and the caseload is putting a strain on regional hospitals.

Private gatherings in that area will now be limited to five additional people or one additional household. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people — unless all of the participants are fully vaccinated. Organized events are limited to 10 people inside or 50 people outside, unless everyone is fully vaccinated.

Places in the area that require a vaccine card will now require proof of two doses, effective immediately.

Vancouver school district extends mask mandate

In August, the Ministry of Education updated COVID-19 safety guidelines for the 2021/2022 school year, which included mandatory masks in indoor spaces for students in Grades 4 to 12. However, the Vancouver school district will be making masks mandatory for all students from kindergarden to Grade 12.

The school board voted unanimously to make the change.

It is unclear when the mandate will go into effect, however, the district says more information will be made available to parents and staff in coming days.