Health officials providing update on COVID-19 in B.C.

Health officials are set to provide an update on COVID-19 in B.C. on Tuesday morning.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are set to speak at 11:30 a.m. PT. CBC News will livestream the news conference.

No further details on the announcement were immediately available.

The conference comes as the province deals with a health-care staffing shortage in northern B.C.

Dix said last week the workforce challenges have been exacerbated in the Northern Health region — which extends from Quesnel, Valemount and Prince Rupert north to the Yukon border — as it deals with the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita in the province, and that recruitment is traditionally more difficult there in any case.

The announcement also follows the sudden resignation of the president of the B.C. Nurses' Union late Monday.

Earlier Monday, the province said it had confirmed 1,692 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, or an average of 564 cases a day.

Eleven more people died from the disease over three days.

A total of 307 people were in hospital, with 156 in intensive care.