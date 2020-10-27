B.C. announces 234 more cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death

B.C. health officials announced 234 more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and one new death in the Fraser Health region, where cases are surging.

There are now 86 people in hospital, 24 of whom are in intensive care.

Public health is actively monitoring 5,714 people across the province who are in self-isolation due to COVID-19 exposure.

There have been 14,109 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since the pandemic began.

This is the first time Henry has provided her regular update from Surrey, part of the Fraser Health Region where cases are surging more than anywhere else in the province.

More than half of the identified COVID-19 cases in B.C. are in the Fraser Health region, despite the area only accounting for 39 per cent of the population.

Earlier this week, B.C. introduced new restrictions on private gatherings in homes in an effort to curb transmission after a record 817 new cases were announced over the weekend.

The new provincial health order from Henry restricts get-togethers in private homes to no more than immediate household members and an additional "safe six."