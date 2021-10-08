B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 deaths as it records 743 new cases

British Columbia announced 743 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths on Friday. The numbers mean more than 2,000 people in the province have now died from the disease.

In a written statement, the provincial government said there are currently 5,969 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

A total of 360 people are in hospital, with 137 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are up by around nine per cent from last Friday, when 328 people were in hospital with the disease.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by one from 138 a week ago.

From Sept. 30 to Oct. 6, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 69.4 per cent of cases and from Sept. 23, they accounted for 76.7 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province.

The provincial death toll from the disease is now 2,001 lives lost out of 192,491 confirmed cases to date.

So far, 7.93 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 3.8 million second doses.

Outbreaks and restrictions

There are a total of 15 active outbreaks at long-term and assisted living facilities. Two acute care facilities — Mission Memorial Hospital and the University Hospital of Northern B.C. — also have active outbreaks.

Health measures are being expanded at the University Hospital of Northern British Columbia in Prince George to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 after outbreaks in two inpatient units.

The Northern Health region has been struck hard by the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, reporting more than double the provincial average of new COVID-19 cases and more than four times the hospitalization rate of other health regions per 100,000 people.

The Lheidli T'enneh First Nation near Prince George is being restricted to non-residents until mid-October amid the latest uptick in COVID-19 cases in the community.

On Friday, the province said the indoor masking rule would be revised to include children five and older, in order to better align with new school masking rules now in place for kids in kindergarten to Grade 3.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said more details on the decision, including when the order will take effect, will be released Tuesday during the province's live briefing.

Provincial restrictions are also in place in the Northern Health region, as well as the Interior and the eastern area of the Fraser Health region including Abbotsford, Agassiz, Chilliwack, Harrison Hot Springs, Hope and Mission.

British Columbians must now show proof of vaccination to access many non-essential places and services. Vaccine cards are available through the provincial Health Gateway website and can be printed or downloaded to a mobile device. B.C. officials have said the system will be in place until Jan. 31, 2022, but could be extended.

Anyone who is eligible for immunization and has not yet received their first and/or second dose can do so by booking an appointment online, calling 1-833-838-2323, or registering in person at a Service B.C. location.