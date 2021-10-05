B.C. records 593 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths

B.C. health officials announced 593 new cases of COVID-19 but no additional deaths on Tuesday.

In a written statement, the provincial government said there are currently 5,937 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 345 people are in hospital, with 144 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are up by nine per cent from last Tuesday, when 316 people were in hospital with the disease and about 60 per cent from a month ago when 215 people were in hospital.

The number of patients in intensive care is up by about two per cent from 141 a week ago and by 22 per cent from a month ago when 118 people were in the ICU.

The provincial death toll from COVID-19 is now 1,983 lives lost out of 190,372 confirmed cases to date.

The regional breakdown of new cases is as follows:

203 new cases in Fraser Health, which has 2,300 total active cases.

128 new cases in Interior Health, which has 1,151 total active cases.

107 new cases in Island Health, which has 723 total active cases.

87 new cases in Northern Health, which has 836 total active cases.

68 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, which has 869 total active cases.

There are no new cases among people who reside outside of Canada, a group which has 58 total active cases.

A new outbreak has been declared in the internal medicine unit at University Hospital of Northern B.C. in Prince George, where seven patients have tested positive for the virus, according to Northern Health. This outbreak is separate from one declared on Sept. 25 in the hospital's primary care medical unit.

There are a total of 19 active outbreaks in the health-care system.

As of Tuesday, 88.3 per cent of those 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 81.7 per cent a second dose.

From Sept. 27 to Oct. 3, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 70.7 per cent of cases and from Sept. 20 to Oct. 3, they accounted for 78.1 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province.

So far, 7.89 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C.

Northern B.C. hit hard

Northern B.C. is currently reporting more than double the provincial average of new COVID-19 cases, and hospitalizations per 100,000 people are more than four times that of other health regions.

As a result, the Northern Health Authority has launched an online booking system for COVID-19 tests and the province has opened new critical care beds elsewhere in the province dedicated to supporting hospital capacity in the north.

Twenty-six of 32 patients transferred out of the region so far have COVID-19. None of them are fully-vaccinated, according to Health Minister Adrian Dix.

Anyone who is eligible for immunization and has not yet received their first and/or second dose can do so by booking an appointment online, calling 1-833-838-2323, or registering in person at a Service B.C. location.

Making plans for Thanksgiving? Make sure you're protecting yourself and those you love by getting vaccinated against COVID-19. It's safe, fast and easy. Make an appointment or walk-in today: <a href="https://t.co/RDr3YpKmrq">https://t.co/RDr3YpKmrq</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CovidBC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CovidBC</a> <a href="https://t.co/OE2xBK6XeN">pic.twitter.com/OE2xBK6XeN</a> —@BCGovNews

British Columbians living in long-term care and assisted living homes are due to start receiving COVID-19 booster shots this week.

Health officials have said they are offering boosters because of the risks of living in group settings and the fact that older people are shown not to develop as strong an antibody response to their first two vaccine doses.

Those who are immunized are reminded that proof of vaccination is now required to access many non-essential venues and services. Proof of immunization can be printed, or downloaded to a mobile device, by visiting the Health Gateway website.