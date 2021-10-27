B.C. records 609 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 more deaths

B.C. health officials announced 609 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 more deaths on Wednesday.

In a written statement, the provincial health ministry said there are currently 4,748 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 422 people are in hospital, with 157 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are up by 14 per cent from last Wednesday, when 370 people were in hospital with the disease and about 39 per cent from a month ago when 303 people were in hospital.

The number of patients in intensive care is up by about 12.9 per cent from 139 a week ago and by 11.3 per cent from a month ago when 141 people were in the ICU.

The provincial death toll from COVID-19 is now 2,137 lives lost out of 203,582 confirmed cases to date.

There are a total of 32 active outbreaks in assisted living, long-term and acute care, including outbreaks at Mission Memorial Hospital, Chilliwack General Hospital, Queen's Park Care Centre in New Westminster, University Hospital of Northern B.C., GR Baker Memorial Hospital in Quesnel and Bulkley Valley District Hospital in the Northern Health region.

As of Wednesday, 89.7 per cent of those 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 84.7 per cent a second dose.

From Oct. 19 to 25, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 64.1 per cent of cases and from Oct. 12 to 25, they accounted for 74.9 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province.

So far, 8.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 3.9 million second doses.

3rd doses coming

On Tuesday, the B.C. government announced that everyone in the province who was eligible to receive two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will now be receiving a third.

Between now and the end of the year, the immunization program will continue to provide third doses to people who are immunocompromised, to residents in long-term care, and to those in assisted living and rural and remote Indigenous communities.

Seniors aged 70 and over, all Indigenous people over the age of 12, long-term home support clients and seniors in independent living, and health-care workers who had a short interval between their first and second doses will also have the opportunity to receive a third dose by the end of the year.

Starting in January, third dose availability will expand to clinically vulnerable individuals and health-care workers. From there, the rest of the remaining population will become eligible.

A plan to start vaccinating children between five and 11 is also expected to begin, pending Health Canada approval, though parents can already register their kids to get immunized.

British Columbians aged 12 and over who have not yet been immunized can register in three ways: