20 more people die of COVID-19 in B.C. as 1,618 new cases recorded over 3 days

British Columbia announced 1,618 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 more deaths from over the weekend on Monday. The daily breakdown of new cases over the last three days is as follows:

Oct. 22-23: 613 new cases

Oct. 23-24: 529 new cases

Oct. 24-25: 476 new cases

In a written statement, the provincial health ministry said there are currently 4,966 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 366 people are in hospital, with 149 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are up by from last Monday by six patients and up about 14.3 per cent from a month ago when 319 people were in hospital.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by two from 151 a week ago and the same number as a month ago when 149 people were also in the ICU.

The provincial death toll from COVID-19 is now 2,129 lives lost out of 202,516 confirmed cases to date.

The regional breakdown of new cases is as follows:

699 new cases in Fraser Health, which has 2,030 total active cases.

289 new cases in Northern Health, which has 1,042 total active cases.

254 new cases in Interior Health, which has 665 total active cases.

190 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, which has 619 total active cases.

186 new cases in Island Health, which has 551 total active cases.

There are no new cases among people who reside outside of Canada, a group which has 59 total active cases.

There are a total of 29 active outbreaks in assisted living and long-term care, including outbreaks at Chilliwack General Hospital, Mission Memorial Hospital, the University Hospital of Northern B.C., GR Baker Memorial Hospital and Bulkley Valley District Hospital.

A new outbreak at private health-care facility Amica Edgemont Village in North Vancouver was declared Oct. 22, after one resident and two staff members tested positive for the virus.The long-term care unit has been closed to new admissions and transfers, and visits to the unit have been suspended.

As of Monday, 89.6 per cent of those 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 84.4 per cent a second dose.

So far, 8.1 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Vaccines required, restrictions easing

British Columbia lifted capacity restrictions on gatherings across much of the province Monday, but capacity will be capped at 50 per cent in areas where vaccination rates are low, including parts of the Fraser Health, Northern Health and Interior Health authority regions.

Attendees at all organized events in B.C. will be required to wear face coverings and show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The day after capacity limits lift, British Columbia will require all health-care workers in the province to be fully immunized against COVID-19. The deadline for employees in long-term care and assisted living facilities was Oct. 12.

Starting Sun, Oct. 24 proof of full vaccination – 2 doses – is required for everyone 12+ to access certain events, services and businesses.<br><br>Still need your vaccine card? Get yours now: <a href="https://t.co/8FB2ZFpkKU">https://t.co/8FB2ZFpkKU</a><br><br>Need to get vaccinated? Register here: <a href="https://t.co/dUSFU06uDf">https://t.co/dUSFU06uDf</a> <a href="https://t.co/83bpDLskG1">pic.twitter.com/83bpDLskG1</a> —@BCGovNews

As of Sunday, restaurant and bar patrons across B.C. are also now required to be fully vaccinated — and present proof of it.

Starting today, the restriction that requires customers to remain seated will be lifted, allowing people to walk around freely within restaurants and bars.