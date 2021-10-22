13 more people die of COVID-19 in B.C., as 649 new cases confirmed

British Columbia announced 649 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths on Friday.

In a written statement, the provincial health ministry said there are currently 5,106 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 365 people are in hospital, with 143 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by two from last Friday, when 367 people were in hospital with the disease and up by about 12.7 per cent from a month ago when 324 people were in hospital.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by about 5.9 per cent from 152 a week ago and by 8.9 per cent from a month ago when 157 people were in the ICU.

The provincial death toll from COVID-19 is now 2,109 lives lost out of 200,898 confirmed cases to date.

There are a total of 25 active outbreaks in assisted living and long-term care, including outbreaks at Mission Memorial Hospital, Tofino General Hospital, the University Hospital of Northern B.C., GR Baker Memorial Hospital and Bulkley Valley District Hospital.

As of Friday, 89.4 per cent of those 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 83.9 per cent a second dose.

From Oct. 14 to 20, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 65.2 per cent of cases and from Oct. 7 to 20, they accounted for 77 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province.

After factoring for age, people not vaccinated are 24 times more likely to be hospitalized than those who are fully vaccinated, it said.

So far, 8.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 3.8 million second doses.

Travel requirements

This week, the federal government announced that Canadians will be able to use standardized provincial or territorial proof-of-vaccination documentation to travel internationally — although it will be up to foreign governments to accept them or not.

However, British Columbia residents will need to carry two proof of COVID-19 vaccination cards, one to attend non-essential activities within the province and another for travel within Canada and internationally.

Premier John Horgan said Thursday the current B.C. vaccine card is not compatible with the new national vaccine passport for domestic and international travel.

B.C.'s Ministry of Health said in a statement the province will issue the new government of Canada proof of vaccination card and it will be accessible as of Oct. 30.

B.C.'s vaccination card isn't compatible with the new national vaccine passport for domestic and international travel. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Mandatory vaccinations

As of Sunday, British Columbians over the age of 12 will need to prove they have been fully vaccinated with two doses for at least seven days before they can access a range of non-essential indoor settings including restaurants, fitness facilities and arts venues.

Proof of vaccination cards are available through the provincial Health Gateway website. Mobile users can take a screenshot of the card, while desktop users can either take a screenshot or print it out.

Those who can't access a computer and printer can:

Ask a friend or family member to print their vaccine card for them.

Call the province's call centre at 1-833-838-2323 to have their card printed and sent by mail.

Visit a Service B.C. location in person to have the card printed.

Adults aged 19 and over will also need to show a government-issued piece of photo ID.

As of Tuesday, a COVID-19 vaccination will be mandatory for anyone who works in a health-care facility across the province.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the requirement will come into effect on Oct. 26 and will apply to everyone who works in these settings, including students, physicians, residents, contractors, volunteers and all other health-care professionals. It also applies to people who work in home and community care locations, including client homes.