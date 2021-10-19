B.C. records 560 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 more deaths

The B.C. government announced 560 new cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths on Tuesday.

In a written statement, the province said there are currently 4,913 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 382 people are in hospital, including 146 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are up by seven per cent from last Tuesday, when 357 people were in hospital with the disease and about 24 per cent from a month ago when 307 people were in hospital.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by about five per cent from 153 a week ago and by six per cent from a month ago when 156 people were in the ICU.

The provincial death toll from COVID-19 is now 2,086 lives lost out of 198,838 confirmed cases to date.

As of Tuesday, there are a total of 23 active outbreaks in assisted living, long-term care and acute care units of hospitals. One new outbreak has been declared at The Emerald at Elim Village in Surrey.

Twelve residents have died as a result of an outbreak affecting nearly every resident at the Willingdon Care Centre in Burnaby, officials say.

Fraser Health said more than 100 people have contracted the disease since the outbreak was declared on Sept. 28. Eighty cases are among residents and 21 are among staff, according to the health authority.

As of Tuesday, 89.2 per cent of those 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 83.5 per cent a second dose.

From Oct. 11 to 17, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 67.1 per cent of cases and from Oct. 4 to 17, they accounted for 75.5 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province.

So far, more than eight million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 3.9 million second doses.

Vaccine card required

Earlier Tuesday, health officials announced that capacity restrictions are being lifted for organized events including sporting events, concerts and weddings.

The order to remain seated at a table in restaurants and pubs will also be lifted on Monday.

British Columbians who want to access those restaurants and other recreational spaces must present proof of vaccination by providing a copy of their government-issued vaccine card in digital or paper form.

Currently, residents need to show proof of one dose of COVID-19 vaccine using the vaccine card. From Oct. 24, proof of two doses will be required to access non-essential spaces.

Cards are available through the provincial Health Gateway website. Once you've loaded the site, you need to enter your:

Personal health number, which is on the back of your B.C. driver's licence, B.C. Services Card or CareCard

Date of birth

Date of vaccination, either Dose 1 or Dose 2.

People from other Canadian provinces or territories must show an officially recognized vaccine record from their province or territory along with valid government photo ID.