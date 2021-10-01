11 more die from COVID-19 in B.C., as 714 new cases confirmed

British Columbia health officials announced 714 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 more deaths on Friday.

In a written statement, the province said there are currently 6,317 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 328 people are in hospital, with 138 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are up by 2.8 per cent from last Friday, when 319 people were in hospital with the disease and about 64 per cent from a month ago on Sept. 1 when 199 people were in hospital.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by about 7.9 per cent from 149 a week ago and up by 23.2 per cent from a month ago when 112 people were in the ICU.

The provincial death toll from the disease is now 1,973 lives lost out of 187,694 confirmed cases to date.

The number of deaths include:

Six in Interior Health.

Four in Fraser Health.

One in Vancouver Coastal Health.

There are a total of 22 active outbreaks in assisted living and long-term care.

So far, 7.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 3.7 million second doses.

As of Friday, 88 per cent of those 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 81.1 per cent a second dose.

From to Sept. 23-29, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 71.3 per cent of cases and from Sept. 15-29, they accounted for 80.8 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province. After factoring for age, people not vaccinated are 44.4 times more likely to be hospitalized than those who are fully vaccinated, it said.

Vaccine cards and restrictions

British Columbians can no longer use their original proof of vaccination and must now use the province's official vaccine card in digital or paper form.

Cards are available through the provincial Health Gateway website and can be downloaded to a mobile device or printed.

Residents are required to show this vaccine card to prove they have been immunized to access many activities and services. Adults aged 19 and over also need to show a government-issued piece of photo ID.

Earlier this week, a new public health order was announced for the eastern Fraser Valley as the area deals with a spike in cases of COVID-19 and low vaccination rates.

The order covers Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Hope, Mission and Agassiz-Harrison.

Private gatherings in the area are now limited to five additional people or one additional household, while outdoor gatherings are limited to 10 people — unless "all of the participants are fully vaccinated."