10 more deaths from COVID-19 in B.C., as 1,986 new cases confirmed over 3 days

British Columbia has reported 1,986 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths over the past three days: 617 new cases from Friday to Saturday, 707 cases from Saturday to Sunday and 662 cases from Sunday to Monday.

In a written statement, the provincial government said there are currently 5,986 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 326 people are in hospital, with 142 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are up by 7.6 per cent from last Monday, when 303 people were in hospital with the disease and about 51.6 per cent from a month ago when 215 people were in hospital.

The number of patients in intensive care is up slightly by about 0.7 per cent from 141 a week ago and by 20.3 per cent from a month ago when 118 people were in the ICU.

The regional breakdown of new cases is as follows:

782 new cases in Fraser Health, which has 2,333 total active cases.

414 new cases in Interior Health, which has 1,132 total active cases.

346 new cases in Northern Health, which has 965 total active cases.

226 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, which has 859 total active cases.

218 new cases in Island Health, which has 640 total active cases.

No new cases have been reported among people who reside outside of Canada, a group which has 57 total active cases.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said Monday that 32 people are being transferred from Northern Health to other health authorities. Twenty-six of those people have COVID-19, none of whom are fully vaccinated.

The provincial death toll from the disease is now 1,983 lives lost out of 189,680 confirmed cases to date.

New deaths from COVID-19 in the province include:

Five in the Fraser Health region.

Two in the Vancouver Coastal Health region.

Two in the Northern Health region.

One in the Interior Health region.

There are a total of 20 active outbreaks in assisted living and long-term and acute care, including outbreaks at the University Hospital of Northern B.C. in Prince George and Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

Health officials say Tuesday's COVID-19 update will include new information about visitors to long-term care-homes.

As of Monday, 88.2 per cent of those 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 81.6 per cent a second dose.

From Sept. 24 to 30, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 71.5 per cent of cases and from Sept. 17 to 30, they accounted for 81.4 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province. After factoring for age, people not vaccinated are 25 times more likely to be hospitalized than those who are fully vaccinated, it said.

So far, 7.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including 3.7 million second doses

School mask mandate extended

As of Monday, all students attending a public or independent school in British Columbia must wear a face mask to class regardless of their age.

Until last week, the rule had only included staff and students in Grade 4 and up.

B.C. health officials said Friday the change is being made after reviewing case data gathered during the first month of the school year and listening to concerns raised by parents, teachers and students.

Students are pictured wearing masks during a school day in Vancouver on Oct. 1, 2021. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The mandate comes after Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry presented data showing a steady rise in COVID-19 diagnoses in school-aged children, especially in children aged five to 11, who aren't yet old enough to be eligible for vaccination.

Boosters begin

British Columbians living in long-term care and assisted living homes are due to start receiving COVID-19 booster shots this week.

Health officials have said they are offering boosters because of the risks of living in group settings and the fact that older people are shown not to develop as strong an antibody response to their first two vaccine doses.

Those eligible will be getting their extra shots along with "high dose" influenza shots as traditional cold and flu season arrives.

Anyone who is eligible for immunization and has not yet received their first and/or second dose can do so by booking an appointment online, calling 1-833-838-2323, or registering in person at a Service B.C. location.

Those who are immunized are reminded that proof of vaccination is now required to access many non-essential venues and services. Proof of immunization can be printed, or downloaded to a mobile device, by visiting the Health Gateway website.