B.C. records 457 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 more deaths

B.C. health officials announced 457 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 more deaths on Tuesday.

In a written statement, the province said there are currently 4,829 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 390 people are in hospital, with 155 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are up by 2.1 per cent from last Tuesday, when 382 people were in hospital with the disease, and about 28.7 per cent from a month ago when 303 people were in hospital.

The number of patients in intensive care is up by about 6.2 per cent from 146 a week ago, and up by 9.9 per cent from a month ago when 141 people were in the ICU.

The provincial death toll from the disease is now 2,131 lives lost out of 202,973 confirmed cases to date.

There are a total of 28 active outbreaks in assisted living and long-term care.

Outbreaks in acute care include Chilliwack General Hospital, Mission Memorial Hospital, the University Hospital of Northern B.C., GR Baker Memorial Hospital in Quesnel and Bulkley Valley District Hospital in Northern Health.

As of Tuesday, 89.6 per cent of those 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 84.5 per cent a second dose.

From Oct. 18 to 24, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 64.1 per cent of cases and from Oct. 11 to 24, they accounted for 76.2 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province.

So far, 8.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Health-care workers must be vaccinated

The day after capacity limits lifted, British Columbia now requires all health-care workers in the province to be fully immunized against COVID-19.

The deadline for employees in long-term care and assisted living facilities to be vaccinated was Oct. 12.

Employees who have not received any vaccine as of Tuesday were to be put on unpaid leave. If they don't get a first dose of vaccine before Nov. 15, they could lose their jobs, according to the province.

Holiday events return

Holiday festivities are set to return to Metro Vancouver this year after being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Monday, Lower Mainland venues where proof of vaccination is required are allowed to return to full capacity. Outdoor festivals and walk-through fairs can also be held at 100 per cent capacity.

The Brights Nights Christmas Train in Stanley Park, the Festival of Lights in VanDusen Botanical Gardens, Circle Craft Christmas Market, Glow Langley and more are set to return, with safety protocols in place such as smaller events, drive-thru set ups and proof of vaccination requirements.