B.C. records 696 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 more deaths

B.C. health officials announced 696 new cases of COVID-19 and six more deaths on Wednesday.

In a written statement, the provincial government said there are currently 4,888 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

A total of 370 people are in hospital, with 139 in intensive care.

Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are down by four patients from last Wednesday, when 374 people were in hospital with the disease and up about 17.9 per cent from a month ago when 307 people were in hospital.

The number of patients in intensive care is down by about nine per cent from 153 a week ago and by 11 per cent from a month ago when 156 people were in the ICU.

The provincial death toll from COVID-19 is now 2,092 lives lost out of 199,534 confirmed cases to date.

There are a total of 24 active outbreaks in assisted living and long-term care. Affected acute care units of hospitals include Mission Memorial Hospital in Fraser Health, University Hospital of Northern B.C. GR Baker Memorial Hospital in Quesnel (Northern Health) and Tofino General Hospital (Island Health).

As of Wednesday, 89.3 per cent of those 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 83.6 per cent a second dose.

From Oct 12 to 18, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 67.2 per cent of cases and from Oct 5 to 18, they accounted for 74.9 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province.

So far, more than eight million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, including over three million second doses.

Some restrictions lifting

Restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings in B.C. will be lifted next Monday.

The revision will be in effect after the deadline Sunday requiring anyone over 12 to have two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine if they want to access such gatherings.

Sporting events, theatre shows, concerts, weddings, funerals and organized parties will be allowed to operate at 100 per cent capacity in settings where the B.C. vaccine card is in effect.

The order to remain seated at a table in restaurants and pubs will also be lifted.

Regional health orders and restrictions currently in effect in the Northern Health and Interior Health authority areas, as well as the eastern Fraser Valley, will remain in place.

Indoor mask requirements will remain in effect for all indoor gatherings and for people moving around within restaurants and pubs.