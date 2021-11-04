B.C. records 430 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 more deaths

British Columbia announced 430 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 more deaths on Wednesday.

In a written statement, the provincial government said there are currently 4,373 active cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in B.C.

Due to a data error, the province said it was not able to include the number of people in hospital or intensive care in its Wednesday report.

The provincial death toll from COVID-19 is now 2,192 lives lost out of 207,120 confirmed cases to date.

There are a total of 40 active outbreaks in assisted living and long-term and acute care.

Acute care outbreaks include:

Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

Mission Memorial Hospital.

Chilliwack General Hospital.

Queen's Park Care Centre in New Westminster.

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

University Hospital of Northern B.C.

GR Baker Memorial Hospital in Quesnel.

Bulkley Valley District Hospital in Northern Health.

Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.

Fraser Health declared the COVID-19 outbreak at Abbotsford Regional Hospital late Wednesday, after evidence of transmission in a medicine unit. So far, five patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in one unit, which is temporarily closed to admissions.

As of Wednesday, 90.1 per cent of those 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 85.5 per cent a second dose.

From Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, people who were not fully vaccinated accounted for 64.5 per cent of cases and from Oct. 19 to Nov. 1, they accounted for 72.4 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province.

So far, 8.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., including 3.9 million second doses.

Mandatory vaccine requirements for travel

All travellers in Canada aged 12 and older must now be fully vaccinated before boarding planes, trains or cruise ships in this country.

Canadians travelling abroad will also need to follow the rules of the specific airline and the country they are entering, which may include testing.

British Columbia residents can access the federal government's proof-of-vaccination record allowing for travel within Canada and internationally.

As with the B.C. Vaccine Card, the new federal proof of vaccination can be accessed through Health Gateway, by phone at 1-833-838-2323 or in person at most Service B.C. offices.

However, the province says Ottawa has indicated it will allow British Columbians to use the B.C. Vaccine Card to travel within the country until Nov. 30, while national proof of vaccination is implemented.

Travellers need two doses of a vaccine, with the second one administered at least 14 days before departure.

The federal government took another step toward rebuilding the travel industry Tuesday by announcing an expansion of the number of Canadians airports that will accept international flights.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said eight additional airports — including Kelowna, Abbotsford and Victoria — will begin allowing international arrivals on Nov. 30, bringing the total number of Canadian airports open to global travellers to 18.