B.C. health officials provide live update on COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, its minister of health, will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in B.C. at 3 p.m.

As of Friday, there were 8,749 active cases of the disease in the province and 395 people had died.

A total of 301 people are currently in hospital. Sixty-nine people are in intensive care due to COVID-19, the highest number of critical care patients since April.

On Monday, a report examining racism in the B.C. health-care system was released. It found racism, stereotyping and discrimination against Indigenous peoples widespread, with potential deadly consquences.The investigation was led by former judge Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond.