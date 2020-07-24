B.C. health officials provide live update on COVID-19
Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, its minister of health, will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in B.C. at 3 p.m.
You can watch the live news conference here and on the CBC Vancouver Facebook page.
As of Friday, there were 8,749 active cases of the disease in the province and 395 people had died.
A total of 301 people are currently in hospital. Sixty-nine people are in intensive care due to COVID-19, the highest number of critical care patients since April.
On Monday, a report examining racism in the B.C. health-care system was released. It found racism, stereotyping and discrimination against Indigenous peoples widespread, with potential deadly consquences.The investigation was led by former judge Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond.
