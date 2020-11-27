Health officials update the situation with COVID-19 in B.C.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will provide an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in B.C. at 3 p.m.

You can watch the live news conference here and on the CBC Vancouver Facebook page.

As of Thursday, there were 7,899 active cases of the disease in the province and 384 people had died.

A total of 294 people are currently in hospital, compared to 217 last Thursday. Sixty-four people are in intensive care due to COVID, the highest number of critical care patients since April.

On Friday, the Vancouver Airport (YVR) announced a rapid testing pilot project. It is enlisting volunteer travelers to take COVID-19 rapid tests before departing on their domestic flights. The project is run jointly by UBC and Providence Health Care and sponsored by YVR and WestJet, with the hope of figuring out if airport rapid testing is worthwhile.

A new report by the B.C. Women's Health Foundation Wednesday found that women have been negatively affected by COVID-19 to a disproportionate degree, as they are more likely to work public-facing positions and were forced to take on increased responsibilities as the pandemic deepened.